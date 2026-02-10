Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Sold by AG Asset Advisory LLC

AG Asset Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.1% of AG Asset Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AG Asset Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,676.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,627,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,797 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,683,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,834,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,549,000 after buying an additional 542,605 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,914,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after buying an additional 289,318 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

