Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,044,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,828,599.04. This trade represents a 26.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,438,516 shares of company stock valued at $225,026,921 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $165.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.