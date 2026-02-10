DeAgentAI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.75 Million (AIA)

DeAgentAI (AIA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. DeAgentAI has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of DeAgentAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeAgentAI token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeAgentAI has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeAgentAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeAgentAI Token Profile

DeAgentAI was first traded on September 18th, 2025. DeAgentAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,500,000 tokens. DeAgentAI’s official Twitter account is @deagentai. The official website for DeAgentAI is deagent.ai. The official message board for DeAgentAI is medium.com/@deagent.ai.

Buying and Selling DeAgentAI

According to CryptoCompare, “DeAgentAI (AIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeAgentAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,830,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeAgentAI is 0.10401231 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $6,544,770.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deagent.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeAgentAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeAgentAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeAgentAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeAgentAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeAgentAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.