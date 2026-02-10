Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.080-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Datadog also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.490-0.510 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Datadog from $240.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.20. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 367.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.27. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $8,305,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 295,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,764.40. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 538,917 shares of company stock worth $86,804,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,983,000 after acquiring an additional 923,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 45.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,518,000 after purchasing an additional 840,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,758,000 after purchasing an additional 647,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

