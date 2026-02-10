Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.68, Zacks reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.16%.The company had revenue of $266.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million.

Danaos Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE DAC opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.62. Danaos has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Danaos’s payout ratio is 14.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Danaos by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation is a leading independent owner and manager of containerships, specializing in long-term charters of modern vessels to major liner companies worldwide. The company’s core services include vessel acquisition and sale, technical and crew management, and commercial chartering, all aimed at supporting global containerized trade. Danaos leverages its in-house expertise in operations, maintenance and regulatory compliance to ensure reliable and efficient fleet performance.

Founded in 1972 by Dr.

