Critical Comparison: Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) and QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) and Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QinetiQ Group and Dassault Aviation société anonyme”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -107.05 Dassault Aviation société anonyme N/A N/A N/A $53.82 7.21

Analyst Ratings

QinetiQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Aviation société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QinetiQ Group and Dassault Aviation société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QinetiQ Group 0 1 0 1 3.00 Dassault Aviation société anonyme 1 2 2 0 2.20

Dividends

QinetiQ Group pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dassault Aviation société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. QinetiQ Group pays out -104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dassault Aviation société anonyme pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Dassault Aviation société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QinetiQ Group and Dassault Aviation société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A Dassault Aviation société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dassault Aviation société anonyme beats QinetiQ Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems. The company also provides testing and evaluation, training and simulation, and cyber and digital resilience services, as well as unmanned air, land, and surface targets. It serves defense, aviation and aerospace, energy and utility, financial services, government, law enforcement, marine, space, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions. The company operates a fleet of 2,100 Falcon jets and 1,000 military aircraft. In addition, it provides aviation maintenance and training services; repair and maintenance services of landing gears and flight controls; overhaul and repair services for civil aviation equipment; airport services; leases and manages Falcon aircraft as part of public passenger transport activity; and designs, produces, and distributes simulation tools. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Dassault Aviation société anonyme is a subsidiary of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.