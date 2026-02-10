Critical Analysis: Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) versus Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lifetime Brands pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lifetime Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -5.49% -0.85% -0.30% Unicharm N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 1 3 0 0 1.75 Unicharm 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifetime Brands currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Lifetime Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than Unicharm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Unicharm”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $682.95 million 0.11 -$15.16 million ($1.66) -2.00 Unicharm $6.54 billion 1.62 $540.15 million $0.17 17.88

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Lifetime Brands. Lifetime Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unicharm beats Lifetime Brands on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

