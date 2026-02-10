Costello Asset Management INC Purchases 851 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 147.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the third quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.3%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI opened at $2,035.59 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,723.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,074.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2,201.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,876.88.

View Our Latest Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.