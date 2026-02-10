Contrasting Genesco (NYSE:GCO) & Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Genesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Zumiez shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Genesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zumiez shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genesco and Zumiez”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco $2.33 billion 0.13 -$18.89 million ($0.18) -161.17 Zumiez $889.20 million 0.48 -$1.71 million $0.48 52.10

Zumiez has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesco. Genesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zumiez, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genesco and Zumiez, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco 1 3 0 1 2.20 Zumiez 0 2 0 1 2.67

Genesco currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.10%. Zumiez has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.03%. Given Genesco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Genesco is more favorable than Zumiez.

Risk and Volatility

Genesco has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genesco and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco N/A 2.11% 0.78% Zumiez 0.94% 2.33% 1.14%

Summary

Zumiez beats Genesco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men’s dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women’s footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

