Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases 7,128 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,573,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,959,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,359 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,497 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.