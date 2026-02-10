ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.89 and last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 6334635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

