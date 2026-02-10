Comparing Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Maase (NASDAQ:MAAS)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) and Maase (NASDAQ:MAAS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Maase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maase has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.90 billion 3.47 $281.33 million $15.81 23.60 Maase $109.05 million 0.90 -$27.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Maase”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Maase.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and Maase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 1 3 2 0 2.17 Maase 0 0 0 0 0.00

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $389.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Maase.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Maase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 14.77% 22.50% 15.90% Maase N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Maase on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Maase

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

