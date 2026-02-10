Comparing BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) & AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN)

AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN – Get Free Report) and BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and BETA Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A -$25.94 million ($40.00) 0.00 BETA Technologies $15.09 million 251.51 -$275.64 million ($9.83) -1.75

Analyst Ratings

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BETA Technologies. BETA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AERWINS Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AERWINS Technologies and BETA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 BETA Technologies 1 2 8 0 2.64

BETA Technologies has a consensus price target of $36.56, indicating a potential upside of 112.41%. Given BETA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BETA Technologies is more favorable than AERWINS Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and BETA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A BETA Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BETA Technologies beats AERWINS Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AERWINS Technologies Inc. engages in redesigning single-seat optionally manned air vehicle in the United States. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About BETA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies Inc. is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc. is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.