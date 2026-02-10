Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $19.84 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $99,785.14. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,496.40. This represents a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Robertson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.76 per share, with a total value of $134,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,760. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 2,513 shares of company stock valued at $335,878 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $150.74 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

