Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,064.50.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,285.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,299.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,042.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.39. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at $38,186,437.12. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total value of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

