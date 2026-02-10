CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.01 and last traded at $76.88. 28,641,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 19,887,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.97.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $330.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 509,138 shares of company stock worth $38,186,963. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

