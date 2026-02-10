CMS Energy (CMS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS):

2/9/2026 – CMS Energy was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

2/9/2026 – CMS Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

2/6/2026 – CMS Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/6/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – CMS Energy was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2026 – CMS Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

2/2/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – CMS Energy was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/31/2026 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2026 – CMS Energy was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.

1/28/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2026 – CMS Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – CMS Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/20/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2025 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

