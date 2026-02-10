CMS Energy (CMS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS):
- 2/9/2026 – CMS Energy was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.
- 2/9/2026 – CMS Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.
- 2/6/2026 – CMS Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/6/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – CMS Energy was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/2/2026 – CMS Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 2/2/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – CMS Energy was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 1/31/2026 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – CMS Energy was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.
- 1/28/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/21/2026 – CMS Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – CMS Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/20/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/17/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2025 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
CMS Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.
Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.
