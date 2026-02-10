CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Invests $1.25 Million in Unity Software Inc. $U

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 28.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $410,338.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,336.60. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 14,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $720,494.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 394,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,727,894.79. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,338,021 shares of company stock valued at $63,138,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

