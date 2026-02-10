CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Buys New Stake in Sharplink Gaming Inc. $SBET

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,811,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,812,000. Sharplink Gaming makes up about 1.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBET. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the third quarter valued at $103,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sharplink Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharplink Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of SBET stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Sharplink Gaming Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $124.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 11.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. iA Financial set a $20.00 price target on Sharplink Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Sharplink Gaming from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Sharplink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers.

