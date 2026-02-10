CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Buys New Stake in Sharplink Gaming Inc. $SBET

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,811,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,812,000. Sharplink Gaming makes up about 1.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBET. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the third quarter valued at $103,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sharplink Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sharplink Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of SBET stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Sharplink Gaming Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $124.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 11.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sharplink Gaming
Sharplink Gaming Company Profile
SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sharplink Gaming
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sharplink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharplink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.