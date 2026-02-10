Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Receives $27.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

In related news, VP Steve M. Bowden sold 8,889 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $161,246.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 68,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,880.24. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 34.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,215.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

