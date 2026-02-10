Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.3750, with a volume of 19319169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.35 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 8.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3,017.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,109,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,895 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $3,510,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,950,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

