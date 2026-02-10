Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEVA. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ceva in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Ceva alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ceva

Ceva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.26 million, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.50. Ceva has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Ceva had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ceva’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceva will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ceva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ceva by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ceva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ceva by 771.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Ceva by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceva, Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.