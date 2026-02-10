Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 71894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 27.40%.Central Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.681-1.681 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high‑speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high‑speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high‑capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway‑related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

