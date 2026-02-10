CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.05 and last traded at $173.4750, with a volume of 129130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.98.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average is $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

