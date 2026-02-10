Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 908984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Municipal Income ETF
About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF
The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
