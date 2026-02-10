Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 908984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 144,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

