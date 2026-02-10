CannabisCoin (CANN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.83 Thousand

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $71.83 thousand and $11.25 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,469.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.71 or 0.00755674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.92 or 0.00482216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00077361 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00348394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,752,783 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.