Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Position in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 437,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.36% of Iamgold worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,614,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after buying an additional 4,928,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the second quarter worth approximately $34,089,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Iamgold by 12.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,917,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,527 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth approximately $10,721,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Iamgold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Iamgold to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

