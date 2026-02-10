Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$135.00 to C$139.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded as high as C$133.03 and last traded at C$132.64, with a volume of 432217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$132.10.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$127.18.

Insider Activity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

In related news, insider Frank Guse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.16, for a total transaction of C$635,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$172,810.44. This trade represents a 78.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$126.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.14. The firm has a market cap of C$123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of C$7.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

Further Reading

