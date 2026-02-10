Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Receives $64.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBW. CJS Securities started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.28 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

