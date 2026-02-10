Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Burlington Stores makes up about 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $318.03 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $318.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 target price on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $346.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

