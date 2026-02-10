Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $680,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Wall Street Zen cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

