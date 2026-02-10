Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $3,694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,124.16. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,553,548 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.44.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

