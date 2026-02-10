Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $637,000 in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Roku comprises about 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $8,220,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $217,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,082.36. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 184,790 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,259 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Arete Research set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

Roku stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

