Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $597,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $4,830,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $18,632,008.90. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $184,557.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,606.51. This trade represents a 16.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,966 shares of company stock worth $8,625,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

