BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$111.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BRP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOO

BRP Trading Up 1.1%

BRP Company Profile

DOO opened at C$107.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a 12 month low of C$43.88 and a 12 month high of C$112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.