Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $17.94

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.9375.
REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm set a $17.50 target price on RealReal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
REAL opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. RealReal has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.65.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.
At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.
