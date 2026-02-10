Brokerages Set Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $417.38

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.1429.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy
Strategy Stock Up 2.6%
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock worth $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares worth $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 2.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Strategy by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Strategy
Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company continues to accumulate Bitcoin — Strategy bought 1,142 BTC (~$90M) between Feb. 2–8, signalling management’s continued conviction in long‑term BTC exposure; some investors view fresh accumulation as a positive vote of confidence for the firm’s strategy. Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $90M Purchase, Bitmine Follows With ETH
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets confirm the purchase and highlight management conviction despite market weakness — the transaction underlines Strategy’s “never sell” accumulation policy, which attracts conviction‑oriented buyers looking for leveraged BTC exposure via equity. Strategy (MSTR) Adds 1,142 Bitcoin for $90 Million as Bitcoin Trades Near $69,000
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and Q4 review emphasize the firm’s bitcoin‑first strategy and operational execution but show large unrealized losses on the treasury — investors must balance execution messaging against weak EPS and negative margins from the Feb. 5 results. Microstrategy Earnings Call: Building a Bitcoin Fortress
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentators flag a potential “buy window” for value investors given the pullback — this frames the latest dip-and-buy behavior as an opportunity for contrarian traders rather than a clear fundamental improvement. ‘Get Ready to Jump In’: Top Investor Sees Buy Window Forming in Strategy Stock (MSTR)
- Negative Sentiment: Purchases were made at an average price (~$78,815) above recent BTC spot, increasing paper losses and widening the gap between BTC cost basis and current market value — this raises balance‑sheet and mark‑to‑market risk for equity holders. Saylor’s Strategy buys $90M in Bitcoin as price trades below cost basis
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and critics warn that ongoing accumulation while BTC trades below Strategy’s cost basis increases downside for shareholders and could amplify volatility — some commentary even frames the firm’s approach as existential risk to both MSTR equity and broader BTC sentiment. The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
About Strategy
Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.
Founded in 1989 by Michael J.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.