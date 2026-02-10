Brokerages Set Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Target Price at $69.79

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.7917.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $79.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

NYSE:SQM opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 153.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE: SQM) is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM’s product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

