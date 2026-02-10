Brokerages Set Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT) PT at $57.50

Shares of Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several analysts recently commented on ONIT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Onity Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Onity Group

Onity Group Stock Down 2.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onity Group

NYSE:ONIT opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 38.90 and a quick ratio of 38.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. Onity Group has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $333.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONIT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Onity Group by 169.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onity Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Onity Group

(Get Free Report)

Onity Group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONIT, is a technology company specializing in enterprise operations management software. Its platform is designed to help legal, finance, human resources and corporate services teams automate and streamline mission-critical workflows. Leveraging artificial intelligence and no-code automation tools, Onity’s solutions aim to reduce manual processes, improve visibility and ensure compliance across complex organizational structures.

The company’s flagship offerings include contract lifecycle management, matter management, e-billing and spend management, as well as enterprise deal management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.