Brokerages Set Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) PT at $6.47

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.4680.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EVE from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EVE from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.84 target price on the stock.

Shares of EVEX stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVE by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,226,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,536 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,608,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,382,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the third quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE: EVEX) is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

