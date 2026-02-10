Brokerages Set Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) PT at $6.47

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.4680.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EVE from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EVE from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.84 target price on the stock.
EVE Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVE by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,226,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,536 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,608,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,382,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the third quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE: EVEX) is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.
The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.