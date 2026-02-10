Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Target Price at GBX 5,634.29

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,634.29.

DPLM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,350 target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

DPLM opened at GBX 5,480 on Thursday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 3,532 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,760. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,432.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,412.28.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 176 EPS for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diploma will post 163.7995512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,668, for a total value of £1,700,400. Also, insider Ian El-Mokadem purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,615 per share, with a total value of £28,075. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,580. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

