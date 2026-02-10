Brokerages Set Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Price Target at $8.75

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARQ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARQ in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.50 price objective on ARQ in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ARQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Get ARQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARQ

ARQ Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ARQ opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. ARQ has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARQ in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ARQ during the third quarter worth about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ARQ by 13.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in ARQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ARQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.