Brokerages Set American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Price Target at $27.60

Shares of American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AII. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

NYSE AII opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.55 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 37.99%.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Sowell sold 295,037 shares of American Integrity Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $5,605,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,473,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,002,656. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Smathers sold 171,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,264,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 173,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,866. This trade represents a 49.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,354,591 shares of company stock worth $63,737,229 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

