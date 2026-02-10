Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Broadview Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after buying an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,870 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

