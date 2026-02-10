BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.



The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months. ULST was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

