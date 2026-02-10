BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

