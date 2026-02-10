BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,539 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 4.0% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.30% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,843,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,629,000 after buying an additional 3,360,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,565,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,182,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,552,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 758,283 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

PVAL opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

