BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

BP reported strong 2025 underlying results with $7.5 billion underlying replacement cost profit, $24.5 billion operating cash flow and about a 55% increase in adjusted free cash flow on a price‑adjusted basis, with ROACE around 14% .

Operationally BP delivered well: seven major project start‑ups, record upstream plant reliability, a reserves replacement ratio, and the large Bumerangue discovery (~ barrels in place, with wide uncertainty) with appraisal planned. 2026 guidance: CapEx $13.0–$13.5 billion, expected divestment proceeds $9–$10 billion (weighted to H2), underlying production broadly flat to slightly lower, and net debt likely to rise in H1 before falling significantly in H2.

BP stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. BP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 146,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 25.1% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Scotiabank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BP from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

