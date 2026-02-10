BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.
- BP reported strong 2025 underlying results with $7.5 billion underlying replacement cost profit, $24.5 billion operating cash flow and about a 55% increase in adjusted free cash flow on a price‑adjusted basis, with ROACE around 14%.
- The board has suspended the share buyback to fully allocate excess cash to strengthen the balance sheet, and BP has completed >$11 billion of divestments (including a 65% Castrol sale expected to net ~$6 billion) to reduce net debt.
- BP took about $4 billion of after‑tax impairments in Q4—largely in biogas and renewables—leading to an IFRS Q4 loss of $3.4 billion as the company slows growth and high‑grades its transition portfolio.
- Operationally BP delivered well: seven major project start‑ups, record upstream plant reliability, a 90% reserves replacement ratio, and the large Bumerangue discovery (~8 billion barrels in place, with wide uncertainty) with appraisal planned.
- 2026 guidance: CapEx $13.0–$13.5 billion, expected divestment proceeds $9–$10 billion (weighted to H2), underlying production broadly flat to slightly lower, and net debt likely to rise in H1 before falling significantly in H2.
BP stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. BP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.51.
- Positive Sentiment: Big earnings beat — BP reported $10.00 EPS for the quarter vs. a $0.58 consensus and revenue of $47.38B vs. $42.19B, a strong headline print that supports the share price. BP Earnings Release / Call
- Positive Sentiment: Asset-sale interest — Reports say BP is in talks to sell its Gelsenkirchen refinery, which could raise cash and help the balance sheet if completed. BP’s Gelsenkirchen refinery attracts buyer’s interest
- Neutral Sentiment: Underlying profit roughly in line — BP’s adjusted (underlying replacement cost) profit was ~$1.54B, essentially matching street expectations, indicating the core business is steady despite headline swings. BP reports fourth-quarter profits
- Negative Sentiment: Buyback suspension and balance-sheet focus — BP suspended its quarterly share buyback to preserve cash and pay down debt, a move that triggered a meaningful share sell-off and signals capital-return uncertainty for investors. BP suspends buyback to trim debt
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP loss and impairments — BP reported a $3.4B Q4 loss driven by inventory holding losses and ~ $4B of impairments tied to transition-related assets; these non‑cash charges weigh on headline results and investor sentiment. BP halts buy-backs to preserve cash for balance sheet
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and leadership uncertainty — Analysts point to weaker oil prices and the pending arrival of a new CEO as added sources of near-term volatility. BP Suspends Share Buybacks in Earnings Update
Several research firms have commented on BP. Scotiabank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BP from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.
BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.
The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.
