BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 3533359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.1%

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 107.94%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 204,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,840. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.