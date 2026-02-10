Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5,440.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Booking from $6,630.00 to $6,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Booking from $7,447.00 to $7,656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,171.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,237.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,189.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5,266.04. Booking has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 840 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,538. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,055,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,132,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,269,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,210,917,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,690,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

